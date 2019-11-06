Post Office warns against parcel delivery scam

SA Post Office warns against scam

The SA Post Office warns the public to be on the alert of a parcel delivery scam designed to defraud them.

Members of the public receive SMS messages informing that they a parcel could not be delivered to them because VAT needs to be paid on the parcel. A link on the SMS leads them to a web page where they are requested to deposit money into a bank account.

The SA Post Office does not require customers to make any bank deposit before parcels are released. If VAT or any other fees are payable on a parcel, this is paid at the time when the parcel is delivered or collected.

The customer will receive a valid receipt for this payment.

Where the Post Office has the cellphone number of the recipient, the customer will receive an SMS requesting him or her to collect the parcel at a specific Post Office branch. The SMS will not request that funds be deposited into an account.

Members of the public that have information regarding this scam, are requested to call the SA police or the Post Office’s Crime buster Hotline on 0800 020 070.

The SA Post Office advises the public to ignore communication of this nature.

Enquiries:

Johan Kruger

Tel: 012 407 6652

Cell: 082 337 3116